Spokane City Council considering ordinance to extend ‘U-Help’ utility bill program

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to continue its “U-Help” utility bill program into 2021 at Monday night’s meeting.

The city launched the program during the early months of the pandemic to help low-income families pay their utility bills.

Donations from utility bill customers cover the costs and the city matches each dollar donated up to $50,000.

At the end of August, the city reported that more than $150,000 had been raised to help local families.

