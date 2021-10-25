Spokane City Council considering new 20 mph speed zones outside 3 local schools

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider adding 20 mph zones near three local schools at their Monday meeting.

If adopted, new speed zones will be added outside of Gonzaga Preparatory, Pauline Flett Middle and Denny Yasuhara Middle Schools.

The resolution is proposed under the city’s “School Zone Speed Limit Schedule,” which was first adopted in 2019.

The council will also vote on updating the boundaries of existing 20 mph school zones that have been altered through the installation of flashing beacons.

