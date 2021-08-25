Spokane City Council candidate endorses competitor after recount

SPOKANE, Wash.– A margin of four votes was the deciding factor in who will advance to the general election in one of Spokane’s City Council races.

After a recount, Luc Jasmin III said he did not make it through to the general election. He made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Jasmin III went on to endorse his competitor, Naghmana Sherazi, Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson.

“It’s clear they care about our community & focus on solutions,” Jasmin III said in part on Twitter.

He said the work doesn’t stop here and it’s important to make sure the candidates who are hardworking, level-headed and community-focused are elected to the city council in November.

He thanked his team, family, volunteers and supporters.

Sherazi and Jasmin III had been neck-and-neck since Election Night. Spokane County certified the results on Aug. 17, with Sherazi at 1,889 and Jasmin III at 1,885. The votes then went into a recount.

Jonathan Bingle secured his spot in the November general election by leading with 3,299 total votes.

