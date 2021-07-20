Spokane City Council approves ordinance funding 2 American Rescue Plan project employees

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council on Monday passed a special budget ordinance to set aside funds for two American Rescue Plan project employees.

The ordinance was passed 6-1.

The positions include ARP Project Coordinator and ARP Engagement and Communications Coordinator, which will both report to the City Council.

“The City of Spokane is joining other Washington Cities in establishing funding priorities to speed recovery in Spokane,” said Council President Breean Beggs. “These new staff positions will support the City investing faster and more effectively in our people, businesses, and nonprofits.”

According to a release from the council, the new positions will collaborate with the Recovery Plan Work Group which will develop implementation proposals and identify partnerships with city departments, other government entities and nonprofit organizations. Together, they will determine how funds will be delivered throughout the community in alignment with the requirements of the ARP.

