Spokane City Council approves 2022 Annual Budget

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is funded to the tune of $1 billion.

The City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to approve the 2022 Annual Budget. Michael Cathcart was the only councilmember to vote against the budget.

The billion dollar budget includes funding for a new office for civil rights and another homeless shelter.

It also includes $250,000 to help recruit new police officers and bolster the department’s funding by 6 percent.

The council’s budget largely aligns with the one proposed by Mayor Nadine Woodward last month.

