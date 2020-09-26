Spokane city administrator Wes Crago steps down

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wes Crago stepped down as Spokane’s city administrator ahead of structural changes planned for the city’s leadership.

Crago was chosen by Nadine just ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, plucked from Ephrata where he had previously served as city administrator. His reason for departure hearkens back to this—City spokesman Brian Coddington says that Crago “indicated that his heart is with smaller towns.”

RELATED: Woodward selects city administrator, retains police and fire chief

In the meantime, Public Works director Scott Simmons will serve as the interim city administrator while they work to find a new replacement.

Additionally, the City is looking to shake up its leadership structure, according to Coddington; they hope to align it more closely to public safety and health, public infrastructure, resident experience, management and budget, and internal services. Coddington says that leaders will be announced in the next few days to oversee initiatives in these areas.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.