Spokane Chiefs win first overall pick in WHL Prospects Draft

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Forward Adam Beckman is the WHL's Player of the Year Copyright5 4 News Now

CALGARY, Alberta — The Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

The Chiefs won the draft lottery and will get first pick in the Prospects Draft, scheduled for December 9, 2021.

1️⃣ | The ball bounced our way this morning. The Chiefs will select 1st overall in the 2021 #WHLDraft! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/UCgZzVA16T#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/VacvE6LRph — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) June 2, 2021

This marks the third time the Chiefs have nabbed first overall pick. In 2006, they selected defenseman Jared Cowen, and in 2015 they got defenseman Ty Smith. Cowen and Smith were both two-time team captains, members of Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and were first-round picks in the NHL Draft.

RELATED: New hockey bar ‘Lord Stanley’s set to open in downtown Spokane this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.