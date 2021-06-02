Spokane Chiefs win first overall pick in WHL Prospects Draft
CALGARY, Alberta — The Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.
The Chiefs won the draft lottery and will get first pick in the Prospects Draft, scheduled for December 9, 2021.
This marks the third time the Chiefs have nabbed first overall pick. In 2006, they selected defenseman Jared Cowen, and in 2015 they got defenseman Ty Smith. Cowen and Smith were both two-time team captains, members of Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and were first-round picks in the NHL Draft.
