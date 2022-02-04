Spokane Chiefs retire Tyler Johnson’s jersey

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a celebratory day Friday when the Spokane Chiefs retired Tyler Johnson’s jersey.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup Champ is from Spokane and was there for the honors. Before he was an NHL star, he helped with the Chiefs WHL Championship and Memorial Cup in 2008. That earned him MVP honors during the Ed Chynoweth Cup Final.

“Every time I’m back in the arena, I love looking up at that banner,” Johnson said about the 2008 Memorial Cup Championship run.

Now, his number 9 jersey will hang in the arena next to the Memorial Cup Championship banners he helped the team win.

During his time with the Chiefs, he piled up 128 goals and 282 points in 266 games.

Former Chiefs general manager Tim Speltz said it wasn’t just about scoring goals for Johnson.

“It was about playing the game right,” Speltz said.

He signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization and eventually became an NHL star. He chipped in seven points in each of Tampa Bay’s last two runs as Stanley Cup Champions.

He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season.

You can take part in celebrating Johnson at the Chief’s home games over the weekend. On Friday, Feb. 4, he will be honored with an on-ice retirement ceremony. There will also be an Avista Utilities Tyler Johnson Banner Giveaway. On Saturday, there will be a Coca-Cola Tyler Johnson Bobblehead Giveaway.

You can get tickets to Chiefs games here.

