Spokane Chiefs ‘fully support’ mandate requiring proof of vaccination at large events

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs say they “fully support” a new mandate requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at large events.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new mandate on Thursday, which applies to all indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees and outdoor events with 10,000 or more.

We fully support @GovInslee's announced mandate requiring proof of COVID vaccine or negative test starting on Nov. 15. Please check our website for a full statement. DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/MfXqhZhLBq#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/heV5pXNrjF — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) October 14, 2021

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have supported and followed the advice of local and state health authorities regarding best practices to battle COVID,” said the Chief’s Vice President of Business Operations Jay Stewart. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our fans, staff and players.”

Options are still in the works for how guests can show their proof. As of now, accepted proof includes a CDC-issued COVID vaccine card, photo of the card, printed certificate or screenshot from MyIRMobile.com or other immunization records from health providers.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah did say the state is working on a better digital option.

The new mandate goes into effect statewide on November 15. It will begin at the Chief’s home game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, Nov. 19.

