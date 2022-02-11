Spokane Chiefs fire their head coach

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Chiefs are parting ways with head coach Adam Maglio, effective immediately.

The team announced the news Thursday.

Associate Coach Ryan Smith will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Assistant Coach Dustin Donaghy will move into a full-time role.

“We feel like a change is needed for our group,” Chiefs President Mark Miles said. “The season hasn’t progressed like we hoped it would. We still have a lot of games remaining and we want to put our team in a position to develop both as a unit and individually. We look forward to Ryan and Dustin leading that charge. We appreciate the time and effort Adam put into the organization.”

The Chiefs have a 12-26 record for the 2021-2022 season. That includes three overtime losses.

Maglio took the head coach position in 2020. Before that, he served as an associate coach under Manny Viveiros.

