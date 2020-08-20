Spokane chef, winner of Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’ to open downtown bakery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sweet or savory? Soon, you won’t have to choose. A bakery opening in downtown Spokane will offer both.

Ricky Webster is no amateur when it comes to pastry art. In fact, if you’re a fan of baking shows, you may recognize him as the 2019 winner of Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup.’ Just a year before that, Webster competed in- and won- the Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’

But long before he charmed audiences with his baking abilities, the Spokane chef says he dreamed of opening his own bakery. This fall, that dream will become a reality with Rind and Wheat.

Webster says Rind and Wheat will be a multi-concept shop, offering everything from bread and baked goods, to artisan cheeses and beer.

“I’m talking about the perfect grilled cheese, a crusty baguette with a hunk of brie or even a slice of country loaf with a smear of fresh chevre,” Webster describes in his Kickstarter.

Though created just two weeks ago, that Kickstarter has already surpassed its $12,000 goal. Webster credits the community’s unwavering support for the over $13,000 raised.

That money will go to helping stock the shop.

“I hope to open at 100% so I can hit the ground running and show you what Rind And Wheat truly can be,” Webster says.

Once open, you’ll find Rind and Wheat at 1516 W Riverside Ave, in the same building that also houses Ladder Coffee and Fern Plant Shop.

Rind and Wheat will partner with local restaurants, coffee shops, and more to provide wholesale items. Though COVID-19 has posed somewhat of an obstacle, Webster says he’s confident people will visit for the comfort food his shop will soon offer.

Webster says he’s still figuring out an exact opening date, but you can expect it to fall around October. Until then, you can keep tabs with the shop’s progress on Facebook and Instagram.

