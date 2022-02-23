Spokane Chef Chad White named a James Beard finalist for the second time

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve not yet been to a Chad White restaurant, this is your sign to go.

Chef Chad White has been nominated for a James Beard award for the second time.

On Wednesday, it was announced that he was a finalist for best chef in the northwest for his work with Zona Blanca. White was also given a nod for his creations at the local ceviche bar in 2020.

Zona Blanca moved to a new location on Howard St. in 2021. It was previously housed inside the Steel Barrel taproom.

The restaurant not only serves up fresh ceviche but has an array of tacos, tortas and delicious margaritas.

White is also the force behind TT’s Old Iron Brewery and the recently-closed High Tide Lobster Bar. He is in the process of converting what was High Tide into a new fast-casual spot.

Zona Blanca is open Tuesdays-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

