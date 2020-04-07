Spokane candle company offers giveaway for first responders

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane small business wants to help thank first responders on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anchored Northwest Candle Co. is accepting nominations each week for someone who deserves a free candle. Owners Brian and Megan Dalrymple said nominations will open each Tuesday on Instagram and they’ll announce the winner on Thursday. They’ll do this giveaway at least for the next few weeks.

The company has grown quite a big since its inception late last year. This all started at the kitchen table with a $50 candle-making kit Megan got just for fun. Now, people can find Anchored Northwest wood wick candles at locations across the nation and online.

Still, this business was hit hard by COVID-19, too. The owners said so many of their sales are from wholesale purchases. Some of stores are temporarily closed or have seen slumps in sales since the pandemic began.

Still, the Dalrymples are finding ways to get creative. They just launched a new candle called Quarantine and Chill. It has notes of ozone, citrus, sea salt, jasmine, violet, cedar, powder and light musk. The 100% soy wax, ten ounce candle sells for just under $20.

They’ve gotten a lot of love over it already. So, they’re hoping to return some of that by hosting this giveaway.

“It’s a nice pick me up. It’s to say thank you and that we recognize that you’ve been working hard and somebody that you know is recognizing how hard you’re working,” Megan said. “And it’s just, who doesn’t want to open happy mail?”

You can nominate a deserving first responder by finding Anchored Northwest on Instagram. Search for the handle @anchorednw.

If you know someone making in a difference in our community, we want to hear about it. We have an entire series dedicated to finding the helpers. Help us help recognize them online and on tv.

