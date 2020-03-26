Spokane C.O.P.S launches new temporary service to help seniors

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane C.O.P.S. crime prevention service is launching a new program to help seniors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokane C.O.P.S. Executive Director Patrick Striker told 4 News Now the service for elderly community members launches Friday, March 27. Staff and volunteers will visit an elderly shut-in and pick up pet food, medication or groceries if they need help. Family members/friends or the person in-need can call the C.O.P.S. main office at 509-625-3300 to coordinate.

Striker said all staff and volunteers will be carry identification, be in a marked car, and wear a uniform.

This is based on availability of personnel. Striker said they will do their best to do complete all check-in requests. Initial hours will run from 9-5 weekdays. Striker said if they have the availability, they’ll offer the service on weekends as well. This program will run through April 10. It will be extended if needed, according to Striker.

Spokane C.O.P.S. was established as a nonprofit in 1992 to promote and support a safe community.

