Spokane businesses prepare for possibility of political fallout

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Businesses around the nation are preparing for the possibility of political unrest and Spokane businesses are doing the same.

One restaurant, Wild Dawgs, is playing everything by ear right now. They were smack-dab in the middle of the riot on May 31.

“If it does at all feel like something is going to happen, we will close up,” said Aaron Schwartz, manager at Wild Dawgs. “I’ll send employees home.”

Some businesses aren’t taking any chances. Lush in downtown Spokane has boards up and a sign, stating they’re closed until further notice so their employees can get home safe and vote.

“I’m worried a little bit. I think that no matter which way it goes, either way they’re going to be unhappy so I think that people will come down,” Schwartz said. “I’m hoping with police presence that it’s going to help make everybody, all the businesses and the people that are here to enjoy themselves.”

Meanwhile, the City of Spokane is taking their own precautions by opening up an Emergency Operations Center and will call in extra resources, if needed.

“It’s better to be overprepared, plan for the worst and then not have to utilize that,” said Brian Coddington, City spokesperson.

He said they want businesses to know that they’re prepared, too.

“We have a plan in place should something happen. We don’t anticipate something’s going to happen,” Coddington said. “We have not had any credible intelligence that there is going to be any kind of disruption. Any kind of protest.”

If there is a protest, the Spokane Police Department said they are going to approach it like they have done in the past, and take their experience from the May 31 unrest into today.

“Since that time we have basically layered a response that involves uniformed personnel, members of specialty units that have different,” said Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department, “and then we also have a combination if intelligence officers and others resources.”

Preuninger said if people do protest, they won’t physically see police officers. However, they will be around. Protesting is a constitutional right Schwartz said he supports, but not when it escalates.

“Protesting, whether it’s peaceful or not as peaceful, no matter what it is, as long as you’re not rioting and looting other businesses, then I’m okay with it,” Schwartz explained.

The Emergency Operations Center will stay open through the weekend, just in case any protests and acts of civil unrest happen.