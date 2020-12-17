Spokane businesses match actress’ donation, provide additional $36K to support restaurants and feed the homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane businesses have matched a local actress’ generous donation in an effort to support local restaurants and feed those in need this holiday season.

Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney announced she would donate $12,000, which would be given to 12 Spokane area restaurants with the purpose of them providing hot meals to 12 different local shelters.

Inspired by her generosity, LifeWise Health Plan of Washington and Washington Trust Bank each matched her donation. Spokane County has also allocated $12,000 for a total of $36,000 in new contributions.

The new funds will now “Extend the Love” beyond the holidays and through the month of February.

“We are pleased to match Sydney Sweeney’s donation of $12,000, extending this tremendous program. The efforts of our local restaurants to provide warm meals to those in need is commendable and something Washington Trust is proud to be part of,” said Jack Heath, President and COO at Washington trust Bank. “The Spokane community has weathered unprecedented challenges these past several months, with particular impact to our small businesses and neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Through this ‘Extend the Love’ initiative, we hope to raise awareness for the need within our city and encourage others to join us in offering a helping hand to community members through this crisis and beyond.”

The next round of meals will begin the first week of January. The food will be delivered to the Women & Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen.

“During this year when the pandemic has forced us to adapt our own restaurant services, we are especially grateful for this opportunity to work with the sponsors, donors, restaurants and organizers of Extend the Love,” said Executive Director Lisa Diffley. “This collaborative effort is a gift to the community, making a difference for the families we serve, our treasured local restaurants and the overall health of Spokane County.”

If you would like to donate to the initiative, you can do so here.

