Spokane business partners buy $20k worth of gift cards at local restaurants

Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– A pair of Spokane businessmen are supporting local restaurant owners during what’s become one of the hardest financial times in recent history.

Andy Barrett and Don Meyers purchased a total of $20,000 worth of gift cards at various restaurants in the Spokane area this week.

Meyers said Barrett was the one who first came up with the idea. The two decided it would be a helpful way to remind small businesses that “the community is behind them.” They visited a few of their favorite places and ones their employees frequent, too.

Family-owned Kuni’s Thai Cuisine was one business that benefited from the generosity. Owner Rick Colliton said Meyers came in and bought $1,500 worth of gift cards. Colliton told 4 News Now it brought he and his wife Kuni to tears.

“We just started crying. It was crazy,’ Colliton said.

Visiting these restaurants has been a memorable experience for Meyers, too.

“I was humbled at how appreciative people were,” Meyers said.

Meyers emphasized that he and Barrett didn’t do this for recognition. In fact, they would have preferred to stay out of news stories and social media posts. But, since the word is out now, Barrett hopes it will inspire others to do their part, big or small, to support local shops and employees impacted by Coronvirus shutdowns.

“They’re so good to us,” Meyers said.

The duo will distribute the gift cards to their company’s employees soon, according to Meyers.

