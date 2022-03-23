Spokane Buddhist Temple’s Ramen Fest returns

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ramen Fest is back!

The Spokane Buddhist Temple is once again holding its annual fundraiser.

Guests can pick from traditional Japanese chicken or tofu ramen, which will cost $12 per bowl. There will also be butter mochi for dessert.

All money spent will go directly to the temple. Cash is preferred, but cards will also be accepted.

The fundraiser will be held at the temple, located at 927 S. Perry St, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10.

