Spokane Buddhist Temple sells 500 Ramen dinners, money going to fix leaky roof

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Buddhist Temple sold 500 Ramen dinners Sunday for this year’s Ramen Fest, the money from which will go to fixing their leaky roof.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m., but the Temple says they sold out of Ramen at 1:40 p.m.! They prepared 500 dinners and sold everything they made, which they say will help a lot towards paying for roof repairs.

Thank you Spokane for supporting our fundraiser- we sold out! We had approximately 500 servings and sold out before our 3 pm closing time. In the deepest of gratitude! Namo Amida Butsu Posted by Spokane Buddhist Temple on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Traditional Japanese-style chicken and tofu ramen was available for $10 a bowl, with butter mochi for dessert.

