Spokane Buddhist Temple holding annual Ramen Fest to raise funds for leaky roof

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — It will be the perfect weekend to cozy up with a hot bowl of ramen and you can do so while helping the Spokane Buddhist Temple.

The temple will hold its annual Ramen Fest fundraiser on Sunday, with all money raised going toward fixing the temple’s leaky roof.

Traditional Japanese-style chicken and tofu ramen will be available for $10 a bowl and you can pick up butter mochi for dessert.

Ramen will only be available for take-out and social distancing guidelines apply for anyone buying a bowl. Service runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday or until supplies run out.

Learn more here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.