Spokane Boxing starting new girls boxing class in September

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Spokane Boxing Spokane boxing is a boxing gym for everybody. Health, fitness, and to be a part of a special community. They have pro boxers, amateur boxers, and also the general public working out at the gym.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Boxing gym is safely open under Phase 2 and starting up a new class.

Next month, young girls can take a boxing class made just for them — and it’s about more than just the sport.

The girls class starting up next month will be for girls ages 4 to 17 years old.

It will focus on basic skills in hopes of building confidence, instilling pride in their abilities and it’s a way to support girls in the community.

Classes will be held starting Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and will take place every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Nicole Branstetter is the instructor and the one who came up with the idea.

You can sign up by emailing her at nbranstetterboxing@gmail.com.

For more information about Spokane Boxing and for updates about the class, see their Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.