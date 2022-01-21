Spokane Boat Show to hold ‘Parade of Boats’ instead of regular event

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Boat Show is back, but with a new twist.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will not take place at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center. Instead, they plan to have a “Parade of Boats” with local boat dealers opening their showrooms to the public from January 27 through February 6.

Boat Show dealers from Spokane, Spokane Valley, and North Idaho are all hosting the event. They hope to showcase the latest boat models, accessories, and boating gear just like the traditional Boat Show.

Inland Northwest dealerships are coming off a record year for sales, so they are eager to present the latest from the boating industry.

While they wish they could hold the typical event show, dealers still hope to give locals that “fun on the water” feel.

The dealer group will have extended hours for the event. Visit www.spokaneboatshow.com to view the participating dealers.

