Spokane bishop says parish schools must follow vaccine and mask mandate

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bishop Thomas Daly of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane said in a letter Tuesday all parish schools must abide by the state’s vaccine mandate.

“Inoculation against COVID-19 is an important way to protect the common good, especially children and those who are most vulnerable. I encourage the faithful of eastern Washington to join me in getting vaccinated,” Bishop Daly said.

The Diocese said it will follow the state vaccine mandate for schools, as well as the mask mandate for parish schools and churches.

Bishop Daly said they will continue to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate while adding the state recognizes medical and religious exemptions.

“The Second Vatican Council emphasized that the ‘conscience is the most secret core and sanctuary of man,'” he said in his letter. “While the Church seeks to form and mold consciences of the faithful, each person has by virtue of his or her identity as a human person the right to act in conscience, a liberty the Church respects and upholds. A Catholic school employee could, therefore, exercise his or her right to a religious exemption. This exemption places the burden on the individual’s conscience rather than on Church approval.”

He also encouraged priests to speak with employees and parishioners who are uncomfortable with getting the vaccine for religious or moral reasons. He said they should and help them understand why the church encourages vaccination.

The letter closed with a request for prayer and expressed the desire that they would soon see an end to the pandemic.

“I am hopeful that mask-wearing and an increase in vaccinations will help bring an end to the suffering and death caused by this pandemic,” said Daly.

