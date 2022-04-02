Spokane Bike Swap and Expo set for April 9

SPOKANE, Wash.– Whether you have a bike you no longer ride and want to donate or sell or you’re on the market for a new one, you can find what you’re looking for at the Spokane Bike Swap and Expo.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Bike check-in will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8.

There will be hundreds of bicycles to choose from and more than 50 exhibitors.

It costs $5 to get in and kids 12 and younger are free.

Plus, after all the expenses are paid, proceeds from the Spokane Bike Swap will be awarded to local charitable organizations.

The first Spokane Bike Swap and Expo were held in 2012.

You can find more information here.

