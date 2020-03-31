Spokane-based online retailer accused of price-gouging hand sanitizer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sent a cease and desist letter to a Spokane-based company accused of price-gouging coronavirus-related products.

Devon Mahdi is accused of selling N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfect wipes for excessive prices on Amazon during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s office said Mahdi recently charged $25 for an eight-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, which he had previously been selling for $3.50 in January.

Mahdi’s name, as well those of other online sellers, were given to the AG’s office by Amazon.com.

“Price-gouging during an emergency is morally wrong, and a violation of the Consumer Protection Act,” Ferguson said. “These businesses are charging exorbitant prices on products that are essential for the health and well-being of Washingtonians. We will use all of the tools at our disposal to prevent price-gouging during this public health emergency.”

Ferguson said sellers that continue these practices will be slapped with a lawsuit under the Consumer Protection Act. He has sent five letters to online sellers so far and expects to send more.

4 News Now has reached out to Mahdi for comment.

