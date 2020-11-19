Spokane author Jess Walters’ new novel named a top book of 2020

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local author Jess Walters is once again being acknowledged on the national stage.

The New York Times’ bestselling author’s newest book “The Cold Millions” was just named to the Washington Post’s list of the 10 best books of 2020.

The book, which is set in Spokane during the early 1900s, follows brothers Gig and Rye as they look for work and find themselves in the union movement of the era.

“The Cold Millions” is a story that covers issues of the time — inequity, women’s rights and free speech — all issues that remain at the forefront of current events.

Some of Walters’ other titles include “Beautiful Ruins,” “The Zero” and “We Live in Water: Stories,” which was named to former President Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2019.

You can find “The Cold Millions” locally at Auntie’s Bookstore and Wishing Tree Books.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.