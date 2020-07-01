Spokane author Jess Walter’s ‘Beautiful Ruins’ to be adapted into film

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-based author Jess Walter’s book “Beautiful Ruins” will be adapted for the big screen.

The film is being produced by Steven Spielberg’s film and production company Amblin Partners. Niki Caro has been tapped to direct the film.

“Beautiful Ruins” follows a young man who runs a hotel in an Italian seaside village. The hotel has no guests until an American starlet books a stay and captures the young man’s heart. Five decades later, a producer’s assistant falls in love with the story and sets out to find it a happy ending.

This won’t be the first of Walter’s books to hit the big screen. Bailout, starring Jack Black, hit theaters in 2012. The movie was based on Walter’s book “Financial Lives of the Poets.”

Walter has authored eight books, one of which has received praise from former President Barack Obama.

Obama called “We Live in Water: Stories” one of his favorite books of 2019.

Amblin Partners announced it would team up with Neal Street Productions to make the film back in February.

The movie’s release date has yet to be announced. CLICK HERE to learn more.

