Spokane author Jess Walter wins Washington Book Award for ‘The Cold Millions’

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Rajah Bose

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane author Jess Walter has won a Washington Book Award for his latest novel “The Cold Millions.”

Walters, a New York Times bestselling author, won in the fiction category.

“The Cold Millions” is a fictional take on real events that happened with the labor and free speech movements in Spokane in 1909 and 1910. It addresses issues of the time – inequity, women’s rights and free speech; all issues that remain at the forefront of current events.

The novel debuted in 2020 and quickly skyrocketed to the top of some of the most prestigious book lists. It was named a top book of 2020 by the Washington Post, a best book of the year by Bloomberg and even landed on Oprah’s list of best books.

If you would like to pick up a copy of “The Cold Millions,” visit a local bookstore. Copies are currently available at Wishing Tree Books and Auntie’s Bookstore.

Walters will be teaming up with Auntie’s for an in-person event to celebrate the upcoming release of the paperback edition of the book. The event will be held at The Hive on September 28 at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

