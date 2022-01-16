Spokane Arts director to join presentation on Washington COVID Cultural Impact Study

by Will Wixey

SEATTLE, Wash. — The ArtsFund organization plans to unveil a study on the pandemic’s impact on Washington’s art and cultural institutions.

ArtsFund says many of these institutions had to permanently close after the first wave in 2020, and many are still struggling.

They plan to showcase the depth of the challenges the pandemic created for Washington’s art and culture sector. They also hope to highlight the necessary support needed to revitalize them.

They will hold a virtual press briefing on Jan. 19 to present their study and gather public input. Representatives from ArtsFund, Seattle Art Museum, and Melissa Huggins, Executive Director of Spokane Art will be in attendance.

If you would like to join, you can sign up here. They plan to share additional materials following the briefing.

