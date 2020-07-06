Spokane artist restores defaced George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane artist Daniel Lopez restored a George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane, which had been vandalized and covered in white paint last week.

The mural was painted by Lopez, found on the side of Shacktown Community Cycle; on Friday, it was found covered in white paint.

Mountains move. We now return to our regularly scheduled program @shacktowncommunitycycle #blm mural restoration. #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #humanityfirst #lovetrumpshate #spokane #wa #pnw #supportlocal Posted by Daniel Lopez on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Since then, Shacktown said they are hoping for donations for a surveillance system, as they did not have one at the time.

RELATED: George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane found covered in white paint

This mural is one of several to spring up around the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police earlier this year. His death was the catalyst for impassioned protests across the country in the weeks since.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.