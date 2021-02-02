Spokane Arena vaccine site receives 4,000 Moderna doses

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health confirmed Tuesday morning that they have received the expected 4,000 Moderna doses set to be administered at the Spokane Arena site later this week.

On Monday, CHAS opened up the second batch of vaccine appointments at the Arena, despite not having the doses in hand. Those doses were delivered Tuesday and vaccinations will begin on Thursday.

The 2,500 available appointments were filled within 25 minutes of the online scheduling tool opening Monday evening. The remaining 1,500 doses will be used to “repay” surrounding agencies, who offered vaccines to the Arena site last week to help with the overflow of people.

This round of vaccinations will continue through Sunday and CHAS hopes to begin scheduling additional appointments next Monday.

