Spokane Arena vaccine signup proves to be difficult for many

SPOKANE, Wash. — Slowly but surely, the vaccine rollout is underway and more people are hoping to get vaccinated.

Still, the demand far outweighs the supply. The last two times the Spokane Arena appointments opened up, they were booked up within minutes.

There are two way to make your appointment once reservations open up on Tuesday at 5 p.m., either by visiting the CHAS website or calling 509-444-8200. If you choose to go to the website, click on the ‘COVID vaccine’ tab at the top of the main page and follow the instructions from there.

While the process can seem simple for some, there are many steps that can be complicated for older people who haven’t used this type of system before. Lyssa Gooch signed up her two in-laws, who are in their 80s, for the vaccine last week because of how complicated it was. Her mother in-law originally tried to sign up over the phone, but if it wasn’t for Gooch there is a good chance she wouldn’t have gotten her spot in line.

“She used that phone line to try to call to get an appointment, and she was like 88th in line, and I thought, ‘No, those appointment are going to fill up so fast,’ there’s no way she would have gotten an appointment that way, and so I, at the same time, had gotten her the appointment on the computer so she didn’t need to, she was able to hang up then,” said Gooch.

Gooch is just one of many people who have signed up their older family members for this vaccine. Her tip to others is to complete the login and profile information on the CHAS website ahead of time before the open reservation spots go live at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. You can find that link here.

