Spokane Arena vaccination site set to open Monday, testing will still be available

Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Spokane Arena is slated to open Monday and will be operated by CHAS Health.

CHAS has been operating the Arena as a COVID testing site for several weeks and drive-thru testing will still be available once they begin vaccinations there.

A spokesperson said details and logistics are still being worked out, but that information will be released soon.

I'm told CHAS Health is handling the logistics at the Spokane Arena to set up a mass vaccination site by next week. CHAS tells me it will also continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the arena while also giving vaccinations. More details expected soon. @kxly4news https://t.co/YzlTckk0Zi — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) January 21, 2021

The latest data from the state Department of Health shows 21,307 vaccine doses have been administered in Spokane County. The DOH has a goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day statewide, but is only receiving 200,000 doses per week, as of now. The state needs to receive 300,000 doses per week to reach its goal.

Secreatry of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday he believes allocation will change under the Biden Administration and has asked the federal government to tell states how many doses they are getting weeks in advance.

The state is planning to open three additional mass vaccination sites Monday. Those will be in Wenatchee, Kennewick and Ridgefield.

