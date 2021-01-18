Spokane Arena to be mass COVID-19 vaccination site

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday that the Spokane Arena will be a designated mass vaccination site as the state ramps up efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Inslee announced Monday that the state will immediately move to phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan, which has been expanded to include anyone over the age of 65.

By moving the threshold of Phase 1B from ages 70 to 65, 400,000 additional Washingtonians will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The vaccination site at the Spokane Arena could open as early as next week.

For the past few months, the Arena has been set up as a COVID-19 testing site. 4 News Now has reached out to inquire whether testing will continue at the site once it opens for vaccination administration.

