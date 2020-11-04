Spokane Arena serves nearly 2,500 voters leading up to Election Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people showed up to see their last-minute voter needs met at the Spokane Arena in the last days leading up to Election Day.

As of Tuesday, the Spokane County Elections Office reported more than 285,000 ballots cast. That’s roughly 78% of registered voters. You can learn more here.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says they served a whopping 2,473 people at the arena, many of whom thought it was just a regular polling site. Even with the steady stream of people, Dalton says everything went smoothly for the most part.

“We still have a lot of work to do in the office. We have a lot of ballots to process and those people who have a problem with their signature. Follow the directions on the letter, get your signature cured, get the letter back to us,” said Dalton. “We want to count your vote.”

Dalton says there are always plenty of challenges in a presidential election year, but the COVID-19 pandemic made logistics even harder, so having the arena to use aided the elections process.

