Spokane Arena sees lots of voter turn out in final days of election

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the second to last day of the 2020 Presidential Election, Spokane County voters were out at the Spokane Arena making sure their ballots were in and accounted for before the polls close.

Many were getting those last minutes voting needs, like voter registration and replacement ballots, all taken care of.

“Well, I registered when I was 18, but I checked the online status of my ballot and it hadn’t been received so I went in to get a replacement ballot so it was counted for sure,” said Scott Golden.

The Arena has now been turned into an election headquarters for Monday and Tuesday, and there were no shortage of citizens filing into the building ready to have their say in this election.

“It’s a busy day, it’s wonderful. Here it is the day before Election Day and we have so many people here at the Arena who need replacement ballots or need to register to vote. It has been fantastic,” said Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County Auditor.

With thousands of people expected to show up to the Arena in the closing hours, Dalton say the number of people that could turn out in Spokane County, and other around the state, could be one for the record books.

“For Spokane County, we are still looking at the high probability of a 90-percent turnout, which will be absolutely record shattering,” added Dalton.

As for those casting some of the final votes of the 2020 election cycle, there is a feeling of nervousness as they await the outcome, but also a feeling of relief.

“Scared… yeah, I mean I guess the outcome will kind of decide a lot,” said Golden, “All that build up, just to get something settled will be nice.”

The Arena will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and voters will have until 8:00 p.m. to get their ballot in either an official drop box or get in line at the Spokane Arena.

