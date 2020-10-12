Spokane Arena, CenterPlace Event Center designated as ballot drop off locations for upcoming election

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office has designated the Spokane Arena and CenterPlace Regional Event Center as ballot drop off locations for the upcoming November election.

These two locations will only be available for drop off on certain days, which are listed below.

Spokane Arena – Main NE Entrance, 720 W Mallon Ave, Spokane, WA 99201

The Spokane Arena will be open in place of the Spokane County Elections Office on November 2 and 3 (Election Day).

Monday, November 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are planning to submit your ballot at the Spokane County Elections Office, you can do so up until October 30, anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CenterPlace Regional Event Center – 2426 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley, 99216

Friday, October 16 through Monday, November 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballots can be dropped off at several other locations across Spokane County. See the map below to find the nearest ballot drop box.

Ballots can also be mailed to the Spokane County Elections Office via USPS, no postage necessary.

The information listed above is also listed in a flyer included with your ballot.

