Spokane area schools hold 3rd annual fundraiser for SNAP

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane area educators are giving back to an organization that has done so much for the city’s community.

Local high schools and middle schools are holding their third annual fundraiser for SNAP, or the Spokane Neighborhood Partners Program. The non-profit organization works with families in low-income neighborhoods to assist them with housing and utility needs.

The fundraiser’s called the Keep the Lights On Spirit Competition, where each school aims to reach $1,500 in donations. In total, the fundraiser hopes to achieve a $20,000 goal. Schools have already raised a quarter of the collective goal so far.

SNAP offers a variety of services and opportunities to households, hoping to create long-term solutions to eliminate poverty. Despite the hardships of the pandemic, the program provided more than 8,000 utility payments and emergency fuel in 2021 alone.

Many students rely on Keep the Lights On to help them attend virtual school, stay warm, and stay healthy. This stability is key to greater academic success.

You can donate to the fundraiser here, or text LightsOn to 71777.

