Spokane area school districts need emergency substitutes as COVID-19 cases spike

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– School districts need substitutes to avoid the worst-case scenario: closing down their building.

From teachers to bus drivers and cafeteria workers, local school districts need people to fill in when regular employees call out sick. Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley School District both said they haven’t had a need for substitutes like this in years.

On Tuesday, Central Valley Schools had more than 300 staff members call out because of COVID-19 or other absences. That means it had to call in about 75-percent of its substitute pool.

School district leaders said parents should not be worried about their children’s education. Even though fewer employees are there and more people are subbing in, teachers still plan out the lessons.

“They spend hours on their lesson plans. To the point where the substitute teacher can just follow everything they’ve written down. Although the substitute teacher can put their uniqueness on that, I think they’re so detailed and lined out,” said CVSD’s executive director of human resources, Mandi Rehn.

Both CVSD and SPS are hiring for emergency substitutes. Depending on the school district, people who want to sub need at least a two or four-year degree. Then, they can start the process with the state to get an emergency certificate.

