2 killed in Browne’s Addition apartment fire, firefighter injured

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were killed in an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition early Monday morning.

The fire started at 2304 W 2nd Ave. around 2:45 a.m. The fire burned two apartment buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the flames started in Tiffany Manor, which has 11 units and spread to another building that had seven. All of the units were destroyed and cannot be recovered.

At least 10 people made it out of the building, but are now displaced by the fire. Some people were forced to throw their pets out of the upstairs windows in an attempt to save them. One dog, Daisy, is missing.

Spokane Fire Dept. is still busy working on this but they have confirmed it’s two apartment buildings on fire, 2 people confirmed dead and one firefighter injured. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/eAcBYSHUDH — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 16, 2021

A firefighter was injured battling the fire and taken to the hospital. They were released from the hospital and will continue to recover at home.