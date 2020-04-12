Non-profit Spokane Angels helping foster families through pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. – COVID-19 has upended so many lives. Going through all this change can be tough on families. Kids lose their normal schedule and parents try to balance even more than they used to.

Foster kids and families are facing their own kinds of challenges.

Many households are seeing a similar trend right now: Kids stuck at home with nowhere to go.

“They have all this built up energy,” said Taffee Adams.

She and her husband adopted three girls after first fostering them.

“My kids are so used to schedules, and so this is totally out of their routine,” said Adams. “They’re used to having therapists and social workers coming to our house, and go to all the appointments, but now it’s all done via Telehealth, which is a big transition for them.”

Now, Adams is fostering one infant and is supposed to have another one at home with her soon.

“We just want to give a loving home to children who need that in a time of need,” Adams said.

This is a time where many are in need of food and support. That’s where the non-profit Spokane Angels comes in.

“A lot of times, foster parents feel alone in their journeys so that’s why we’re here, is to make sure they know they’re not alone,” said Amber Swain, the executive director of Spokane Angels.

The non-profit runs on three pillars: Relationship building, mentorship and intentional giving.

Swain says a goal of their non-profit is to help the foster kids have a constant person in their life if they have to move from home to home.

“In order to provide relational permanency and stability for the kids in foster care, hopefully we can support the whole foster family so the kiddos in their care are then also supported and don’t have to move as often,” Swain said. “If they do have to move, the really great thing about our program is that our Love Box leaders can build a relationship with that child and can follow them wherever they go, if possible.”

Every month volunteers like Candice Fiscus fill ‘Love Boxes’, with items families and kids need for the month. Volunteers pay for the items with their own money.

“I’m very thankful, fortunate that we still have an income coming in at this time. I might be limited in how often or how much I can give, but I like to give what I can, when I can,” Fiscus told 4 News Now.

To get items they need in a time like this, Adams said it’s a blessing.

“There are so many people that need love boxes and so I think being able to bless other people, that’s a blessing for yourself,” Adams said.

It’s a tough time for a lot of people right now, but helping someone helps Fiscus get her mind off the unknown.

“It doesn’t help me to get caught up in those feelings. What has helped is thinking of others, whether it’s just writing cards, sending something in the mail, dropping something off on someone’s porch, being able to help other people and focus on other people that might need a little bit of support has been super helpful,” Fiscus said.

Spokane Angels is looking for more volunteers, either a Love Box leader or someone to mentor foster kids. To learn how to get involved, visit Spokane Angels’ website here.

