Spokane and Los Angeles mayors make wager ahead of Final Four match

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE. Wash. — With the Final Four match between Gonzaga University and University of California Los Angeles just hours away, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward made a friendly wager yesterday with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

On her Twitter page, Woodward said the mayor with the losing team will wear and post a photo in a mask from the winning team, adding that she looks forward to seeing him in Gonzaga blue.

“You’re on,” Garcetti replied, telling Woodward to get ready to don UCLA blue and gold.

The match begins today at 5:34 p.m.

