Spokane reopens city aquatic centers as air quality improves

SPOKANE, Wash.– The smoke and haze is back and as of Thursday morning, the air quality in Spokane was unhealthy.

Families who may have been hoping to beat the heat at one of the city’s aquatic centers had to make other plans to keep cool in the morning since the air quality had them shut down.

Spokane Parks & Rec said later on Thursday the air quality had improved enough to open the city’s aquatic centers back up.

All City aquatic centers are closed this morning (8/22) due to unhealthy air quality. We will evaluate the air quality at 12:35pm to make a determination for the remainder of the day. — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 12, 2021

On Thursday, the Washington Department of Ecology issued an air quality alert for all of Eastern Washington through 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Spokane said the air quality alert was also issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties in North Idaho.

The department of ecology said air quality is forecast to get worse by Friday. Things could start getting better Saturday as a cold front moves into the area.

