Spokane air quality worsens to ‘unhealthy for some’

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality has worsened to ‘unhealthy for some’ due to wildfire smoke blowing into the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 126, meaning people in sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory conditions or other health concerns, may experience effects from the smoke.

This air quality is affected by fires in North Idaho, Eastern Washington and British Columbia, which are expected to continue blowing smoke into the city through Wednesday.

