Spokane air quality worsens to ‘moderate’ as wildfire smoke rolls in

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality is now in the ‘moderate’ category due to wildfire smoke.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency reports the air quality is at 63, beyond the threshold of 50 for ‘good’ quality.

Smoke is rolling in from the Andrus Fire, which has burned an estimated 250–300 acres near Cheney. While you cannot quite see it yet, you can smell the wildfire smoke.

Moderate air quality is not dangerous to be in, but people with conditions like asthma may have some irritation.

RELATED: Level 3 evacuations ordered for people living near Andrus Fire in Cheney, more than 200 structures threatened

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.