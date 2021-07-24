Spokane air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’

by Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday morning is starting off with some haze and Spokane’s air quality is currently ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ due to wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 128, meaning people in sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory conditions or other health concerns, may experience effects from the smoke.

