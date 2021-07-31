Spokane air quality is ‘unhealthy’
SPOKANE, Wash. — Before you head out and about today into the haze, keep in mind that the air quality in Spokane is currently ‘unhealthy.’
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 164, meaning it is unhealthy and that everyone, not just sensitive groups with respiratory conditions or other health concerns, may experience effects from the smoke. Sensitive groups may also experience more serious health effects.
