Spokane air quality is ‘unhealthy’

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before you head out and about today into the haze, keep in mind that the air quality in Spokane is currently ‘unhealthy.’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 164, meaning it is unhealthy and that everyone, not just sensitive groups with respiratory conditions or other health concerns, may experience effects from the smoke. Sensitive groups may also experience more serious health effects.

A very smoky morning in the Northwest. Those are clouds over western Washington and Oregon, but that's smoke over eastern Washington and Montana. The smoke might actually keep temperatures slightly cooler today than what we would have had without the smoke. pic.twitter.com/Doece0771M — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 31, 2021

