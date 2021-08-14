Spokane air quality is ‘unhealthy’
SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again we wake up to a gross looking morning with haze and smoke.
On the Air Quality Index, the air is currently rated at a 175, meaning it is unhealthy.
Everyone may begin experiencing health effects because of the current air quality, Spokane Regional Clean Air says on its site. People who are more sensitive to this air quality may experience more serious health effects.
If you have health conditions that put you at risk, it would be a good idea to stay indoors.
RELATED: An “Excessive Heat Warning” and an “Air Quality Alert”? Looks like an indoorsy weekend
RELATED: Smoky air keeps kids from playing in Northwest Cup
RELATED: Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington, parts of North Idaho
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.