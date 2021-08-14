Spokane air quality is ‘unhealthy’

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again we wake up to a gross looking morning with haze and smoke.

On the Air Quality Index, the air is currently rated at a 175, meaning it is unhealthy.

Everyone may begin experiencing health effects because of the current air quality, Spokane Regional Clean Air says on its site. People who are more sensitive to this air quality may experience more serious health effects.

If you have health conditions that put you at risk, it would be a good idea to stay indoors.

This was my view driving into work this morning. Here are the air quality sensors around the region. Looks smoky, hazy and unhealthy. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/WQCxpPKxuh — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 14, 2021

RELATED: An “Excessive Heat Warning” and an “Air Quality Alert”? Looks like an indoorsy weekend

RELATED: Smoky air keeps kids from playing in Northwest Cup

RELATED: Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington, parts of North Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.