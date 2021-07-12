Spokane air quality improves to ‘good’ following smoky Saturday

by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality has improved to ‘good,’ a welcome reprieve for many stuck in this weekend’s wildfire smoke.

Spokane air quality index (AQI) is at 50, the threshold for ‘good’ quality.

On Saturday, smoke from Washington, Oregon and Idaho wildfires swept into the Inland Northwest and blanketed Spokane. People woke up to ‘unhealthy’-level air and thick smoke. Spokane Clean Air Agency says westerly winds moved in Saturday night and carried that smoke east into Montana.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.