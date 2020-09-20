Spokane air quality finally improves to ‘good’ category

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have been outside today, then you already know it—Spokane’s air quality is finally in the green!

As of Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) is 25, which is the ‘good’ category.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency still expects the AQI to degrade to moderate on Sunday or Monday, but for the time being, it’s clear skies.

This follows a week of smoky skies and hazardous air quality, the result of a smoke plume made from the combined wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California. The plume blew into Washington, plunging Spokane’s air quality down into an AQI of nearly 500—nearly indexing out of the ‘hazardous’ category.

The toxic air prompted many local schools and businesses to temporarily close their doors; Mead School District, which had already delayed their first day of school due to preparations for the pandemic, ended up canceling school through the entire week.

RELATED: Mead cancels school for remainder of the week due to air quality

Despite the dangerous nature of the clouds, fire officials say that, in some cases, it actually helped them fully contain other wildfires, as the flames were deprived of both sunlight and oxygen.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.